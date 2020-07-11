Lou Holtz Compares Playing College Football During The Coronavirus Pandemic To Storming The Beaches Of Normandy On D-Day

Legendary football coach Lou Holtz recently had an epic comparison when talking about the coronavirus pandemic and sports.

During a conversation with Laura Ingraham, Holtz brought up D-Day to talk about how there are always risks in life.

“There’s no way in this world you can do anything in this world without a risk. People stormed Normandy…They knew there were going to be some casualties. They knew there was going to be some risks,” the former Notre Dame coach said when discussing playing football during the pandemic.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Lou Holtz wants football to come back: “There’s no way in this world you can do anything that’s without a risk. People stormed Normandy” pic.twitter.com/WPSCFSpIAO — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) July 10, 2020

If there was ever a shining example of a football guy quote, this would be it. Comparing playing football during a pandemic to fighting Nazis on D-Day is a hall of fame comparison.

That’s an all-time quote from Holtz. I don’t ever want to hear any complaining ever again during the pandemic.

If we stormed the beaches of Normandy June 6, 1944 to liberate Europe, then I’ll be damned if we can’t throw on the pads and play a little football.

By not doing it, we’re pretty much disrespecting the heroes of WWII. At the very least, that’s the vibe I’m picking up from Holtz.

If you don’t find this quote funny, then that’s on you because this is one of the funniest things I’ve ever heard said in terms of sports.

I compare stuff to wars all the time because I like joking around and drawing the absurdity of the comparison. Holtz did it dead seriously.

What a classic football guy move. Honestly, it’s damn near impossible to tell the difference between WWII and football. They’re pretty much the same thing!

