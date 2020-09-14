‘This Is What Drives Me Nuts’: Joy Behar Asks Michael Cohen How To Make Americans Stop Loving Trump

Joy Behar asked Michael Cohen for advice Monday on how to get the rest of America to stop loving President Donald Trump.

Cohen, who previously served as Trump’s personal attorney, joined ABC’s “The View” to talk about his former boss with just over six weeks left before the general election. (RELATED: ‘Defend That!’: Joy Behar Scolds Sarah Sanders For Taking Offense At Personal Attacks While Defending Donald Trump)

WATCH:

“You know, Michael, I want to ask you something,” Behar began, “You snapped out of your love for Donald when they — basically when you got caught, right?”

“No, that’s not true,” Cohen protested.

“Well, you started to see the light at a certain point because basically you were in trouble,” Behar rephrased the question. “Am I right or wrong? Quick answer.”

“That’s true, yes,” Cohen conceded.

“All right. Here’s my question because I think it’s important. I want to know from you. Here you have a lot of people in this country who seem to be in love with him the way you were, okay? And I use the term loosely, and yet you snapped out of it,” Behar continued. “You see what’s going on. He basically leads the country against their interests. He lies to them constantly. They’re dying by enormous numbers and they don’t seem to be able to snap out of it. Do you have any suggestions of what we can do to get these people to see the light the way you did?”

Cohen responded by referring people to his hearing before the House Oversight Committee and his book, “Disloyal,” saying that his goal was to make sure that he helped people see who Trump really was.

“I have peeled back the onion so that people can understand and know who the man really is,” Cohen added, calling it a type of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Behar interrupted then, arguing that Cohen had at least been paid when he was supporting Trump. “Hold on a second. You got something out of it. You made a lot of money,” she said. “These people are getting nothing out of it. Why do they follow him? This is what drives me nuts every day.”

Cohen pushed back, saying that he had plenty of money before he went to work for Trump and that his was more of a ‘riches-to-rags’ story than the other way around.

“Your characterization of me is inaccurate. What I do talk about in the book is the fact that, yes, it was the power. It was the celebrity power that then became the political power that really intrigued me the most, but this was not a money grab, and I actually take offense to that,” Cohen explained.