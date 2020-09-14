Russell Wilson Becomes The 2nd Player In NFL History With At Least 30,000 Passing Yards And 4,000 Rushing Yards

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has pulled off an incredible accomplishment.

According to ProFootballTalk, Wilson is the second player in NFL history with at least 30,000 passing yards and 4,000 rushing yards. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The only other player to ever do it was Steve Young.

Is there anyone out there dumb enough to try to argue Wilson isn’t elite? I love when people try to argue he’s not a star.

Not only is Wilson a star, but he’s doing stuff we’ve rarely seen done before. Only one other player in league history has belonged to the club he now finds himself in.

I think it’s fair to say you’re in good company when it’s just you and Steve Young.

As a Wisconsin man, it’s been so much fun watching Wilson dominate the NFL for years and years. Even when the Seahawks don’t surround him with a ton of talent, he still finds a way to get the job done.

The man might be the most important person to his team in the entire NFL.

I can’t wait to see what line of attack Wilson’s critics take next. It never gets old watching them be wrong.