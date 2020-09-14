Black Police Chief Says It’s An ‘Extremely Rough Time To Be A Police Officer’

The St. Louis Chief of Police said he’s seeing ‘unprecedented violence’ against police after an officer in the department was shot Sunday night, Fox 2 reported.

“This is just an extremely rough time to be a police officer,” Chief John Hayden said, according to Fox 2.

The injured officer was released from the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the shoulder during a traffic stop Sunday night in St. Louis, Fox 2 reported. He was the ninth officer from the department to be shot since June 1.

Two officers attempted to pull over a red Chevrolet Impala for driving without license plates on Sunday night before a suspect opened fire on the officers, Fox 2 reported. (RELATED: Man Hit With Murder Charges After Allegedly Shooting St. Louis Officer In The Head, Killing Him)

We are grateful that our officers were not critically injured during last night’s officer involved shooting in the College Hill Neighborhood. This is the officers’ vehicle that was struck by gunfire while both officers were still inside. pic.twitter.com/R046Kj0nKJ — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 14, 2020N

Only one officer sustained injuries, and several bullet holes were found on the patrol car, Fox 2 reported. The two officers said they believe the shooter was a passenger in the Impala. The Impala was recovered by police, though the suspects remain at large, Fox 2 reported.

