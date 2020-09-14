Trump Casts Doubts About Climate Change During Briefing On California Wildfires

President Donald Trump suggested Monday that there isn’t a scientific consensus regarding climate change’s role in the recent California wildfires.

Trump made the comments during a roundtable briefing on the wildfires in California with Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf and others. (RELATED: ‘The Facts Are Undeniable’ — Biden Blames Climate Change For Worsening California, Oregon Wildfires)

After one roundtable participant, Wade Crowfoot, secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency, noted that California recorded record high temperatures this summer, he asked Trump to “recognize the changing climate and work together with that science.”

“That science is key,” Crowfoot continued. “If we think it’s all vegetation management, we won’t succeed in protecting California.”

Trump answered that things will “get cooler,” which prompted Crowfoot to respond he wished the “science agreed with” Trump’s assertion.

“I don’t think science knows actually,” the president added. (RELATED: Wildfires Will Become Worse Thanks To Decades-Old Liberal Policies, Says Fire Expert Who Predicted Uptick In Blazes)

WATCH:

Earlier in the briefing, Newsom similarly asked Trump to work with California in acknowledging climate change.

“We come from the perspective we submit the science is evidence that climate change is real,” he stated. “Please respect, and I know you do, the difference of opinion out here as it relates to this fundamental issue on the issue of climate change.”

Trump answered simply, “absolutely.”