Meghan McCain Wants A Joe Rogan Debate: ‘We Should Be Asking Both Candidates Uncomfortable Questions’

Meghan McCain said Tuesday that she was all on favor of a presidential debate moderated by popular podcast host Joe Rogan.

Calling Rogan a “juggernaut” and noting that it would likely be the most-watched presidential debate in history, McCain argued on ABC’s “The View” that in such uncertain times, a shake-up to the status quo might be exactly what America needed. (RELATED: ‘If You’re A Republican,’ Media Is The Enemy: Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Insanity’ Of Giving Woodward An Interview)

McCain began by saying that she had personally been very disappointed in the debate moderators who had been selected for the upcoming presidential debates: Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page and C-Span Senior Executive Producer and Political Editor Steve Scully.

“I’m very disappointed in the way our media has been questioning both of these candidates. I think we deserve better,” McCain explained. “These are uncomfortable and very dangerous times and I think we should be asking both of these candidates uncomfortable questions. And the idea we’re going to have sort of old school journalists, no disrespect to the people that were chosen, who only get one hour and we can’t stream is really, I think, not going to be sufficient especially in the era of COVID when we already have had so much of a back bump of not being able to get the kind of answers from both of these candidates that we need.”

McCain went on to argue that a Rogan debate — which President Donald Trump has already said he would do — might be just unconventional enough to make a difference.

“I would love to see it happen,” McCain concluded, adding, “I do think if President Trump ends up doing an interview with Joe Rogan it could be very fascinating and a game changer.”

Cohost Sunny Hostin disagreed, saying that moderating a presidential debate was a privilege, adding, “Given his use of the n-word, I think given his comparing a black neighborhood to ‘Planet of the Apes.’ Given the fact that he has called a transgender woman a man. I think all of that disqualifies him to be the host of a presidential debate.”