Caitlyn Jenner Calls Joe Rogan ‘Transphobic’, ‘Homophobic’ After He Makes Joke About Gender Transition

Former reality star Caitlyn Jenner called Joe Rogan “transphobic” and “homophobic” after the podcast host made a joke about Jenner’s transition.

Jenner reacted to the joke made by Rogan during an interview with TMZ published Wednesday. Rogan backed his previous claims that the Kardashian family pushed Jenner into transitioning during a podcast episode Friday.

“Or maybe if you live with crazy b*tches long enough, they f*cking turn you into one,” Rogan said during his podcast. “Maybe you go crazy.”

“He’s a homophobic, transphobic a**,” Jenner said in the interview. “He calls my family, especially the girls, crazy b*tches and he does this all the time.”

“Let’s get real here,” Jenner added. “My daughters have obviously done extremely well. They’re more famous. They have more money than he has. They have just about everything more than he has.

“He’s gotten his fame by putting other people down and making jokes about it,” Jenner pointed out. (RELATED: Joe Rogan Slams Celebrities Who Participated In ‘I Take Responsibility’ Anti-Racism PSA)

Jenner went on to emphasize how hard the Kardashian family has worked on their own businesses.

“My family has done it through hard work,” Jenner said. “My girls have worked their tail off. They’ve been smart businesswomen. They are intelligent, they’re extraordinarily hardworking, and that’s how they’ve made their businesses and their fame.”