Caitlyn Jenner Talks About When She Was ‘Struggling’ With Her Identity, Says ‘I Was Not A Good Parent’

Caitlyn Jenner opened up about when she was “struggling” with her own identity and admitted she “was not a good parent” when her kids were young.

“Those years, I was not a good parent,” the 70-year-old retired Olympian shared during her appearance with Rob Lowe on the “Literally! With Rob Lowe” podcast. The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Thursday.

“I had four kids,” she added. “I was too busy struggling with my own issues and my own self.” (RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Says She’s Already Texted Kanye About Being His Running Mate)

Jenner continued, “I very much regret that, that I wasn’t there more for my young kids.” (RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Claims She Hasn’t Spoken To Khloé Kardashian In 5 Years)

At one point in the interview, the “I Am Cait” star also shared that her identity struggle “was always there.”

“For about four and a half years, I just tried my best to deal with it,” Caitlyn said. “Honestly, I thought I would transition before I’m 40.”

But Jenner went on to explain that soon after her 40th birthday she met Kris Jenner and decided to put transition plans on hold. The two would wed in 1991 and were married for 23 years before they went their own ways.

“After twenty-three years, Kris and I went our separate directions,” Jenner said. “My identity…it was not a big part of us separating. There was so many other bigger issues out there.”

It was after they split, Caitlyn said she dived back into her identity issues and sought out therapy.