Chip Roy Pays Tribute To 43 Law Enforcement Officers Who Have Died So Far This Year

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy took to the House floor Wednesday and read the names of 43 officers killed in the line of duty so far this year.

“Where is the NBA?” Roy asked after reading the names. “Where are the names I just read of the 43 Police Officers who have died in the line of duty this year?”

Texas Rep. @chiproytx reads off the names of the 43 law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty so far in 2020.

pic.twitter.com/ynsjQXGCxE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 16, 2020

“I want to know that,” Roy stated. “I want to know where those names are,” he continued, standing next to a poster with a yellow NBA jersey on it. Above the number 43, the jersey read “# of Police Killed.”

Roy then directed his line of questioning towards Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. “Where is the Speaker of the House?”

Roy piled on the questions in rapid succession. “Where is this body? Why aren’t we on the floor voting on a resolution honoring these fallen 43? Why aren’t we standing up for law and order? Why aren’t we standing up for security in our streets? Why are we instead turning over this country to mob rule?” Roy said.

He concluded his remarks by saying “these names matter, too, Madam Speaker.”

Here is a list of the fallen law enforcement officers honored by Roy in his remarks:

Detective James Skernivitz

Police Officer Tamarris Leon-Wesley Bohannon

Sergeant Ricardo Perez-Ortiz

Police Officer Edelmiro Garza, Jr.

Police Officer Ismael Chavez

Police Officer Anthony Dia

Sergeant Craig Vincent Johnson

Wildlife Officer Julian Keen Jr

Deputy Sheriff James H. Blair

Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller

Lieutenant Stephen P. Williams

Police Officer Waldis “Jay” Johnson

Police Officer Nathan James Lyday

Police Officer Cody N. Holte

Police Officer Michael S. Mosher

Lieutenant Glenn Dale Hutto, Jr.

Police Officer Dan Walters

Police Officer Justin Putnam

Officer Breann Leath

Commander Greg Carnicle

Sergeant Ben Jenkins

Police Officer Christopher Ryan Walsh

Sergeant James R. O’Connor, IV

Corporal Brent William Perry Scrimshire

Corporal Andrew J. Gillette

Police Officer David Kellywood

Police Officer Nick O’Rear

Trooper Joseph Jon Bullock

Deputy Sheriff Richard Edward Whitten

Officer Tiffany-Victoria Bilon Enriquez

Officer Kaulike Kalama

Public Safety Officer Jackson Ryan Winkeler

Captain Stanley Curtis Elrod

Police Officer Bryan Brown

Corporal Bryant Searcy

Police Officer Sheena Dae Yarbrough-Powell

Trooper Caleb Starr

Police Officer Destin Legieza

Animal Control Officer Darrian May Young

Police Officer Christopher Eric Ewing

Police Officer Kaia LaFay Grant

Police Officer Alan Daniel McCollum

Police Officer Katherine Mary Thyne