Chip Roy Pays Tribute To 43 Law Enforcement Officers Who Have Died So Far This Year

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy took to the House floor Wednesday and read the names of 43 officers killed in the line of duty so far this year.
“Where is the NBA?” Roy asked after reading the names. “Where are the names I just read of the 43 Police Officers who have died in the line of duty this year?”
Texas Rep. @chiproytx reads off the names of the 43 law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty so far in 2020.
pic.twitter.com/ynsjQXGCxE
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 16, 2020
“I want to know that,” Roy stated. “I want to know where those names are,” he continued, standing next to a poster with a yellow NBA jersey on it. Above the number 43, the jersey read “# of Police Killed.”
Roy then directed his line of questioning towards Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. “Where is the Speaker of the House?”
Roy piled on the questions in rapid succession. “Where is this body? Why aren’t we on the floor voting on a resolution honoring these fallen 43? Why aren’t we standing up for law and order? Why aren’t we standing up for security in our streets? Why are we instead turning over this country to mob rule?” Roy said.
He concluded his remarks by saying “these names matter, too, Madam Speaker.”
Here is a list of the fallen law enforcement officers honored by Roy in his remarks:
Police Officer Tamarris Leon-Wesley Bohannon
Police Officer Edelmiro Garza, Jr.
Sergeant Craig Vincent Johnson
Wildlife Officer Julian Keen Jr
Lieutenant Stephen P. Williams
Police Officer Waldis “Jay” Johnson
Police Officer Nathan James Lyday
Police Officer Michael S. Mosher
Lieutenant Glenn Dale Hutto, Jr.
Police Officer Christopher Ryan Walsh
Sergeant James R. O’Connor, IV
Corporal Brent William Perry Scrimshire
Police Officer David Kellywood
Deputy Sheriff Richard Edward Whitten
Officer Tiffany-Victoria Bilon Enriquez
Public Safety Officer Jackson Ryan Winkeler
Police Officer Sheena Dae Yarbrough-Powell
Animal Control Officer Darrian May Young
Police Officer Christopher Eric Ewing
Police Officer Kaia LaFay Grant
Police Officer Alan Daniel McCollum