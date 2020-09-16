Editorial

I Was Spell Checked By President Donald Trump On Twitter Early Wednesday Morning

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
President Donald Trump wants my spelling to clean up a little bit.

Early Wednesday morning, I was picking up some medicine when a co-worker told me my Twitter mentions were about to explode. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Before I even knew what he was talking about, I saw a tweet from Trump correcting my spelling of the word “cratered” in response to NFL ratings.

Yes, a man in possession of a briefcase holding nuclear launch codes let me know on Twitter that I’d spelled “cratered” incorrectly. Check out the majestic tweet below.

So, to recount the past two hours for everyone reading this. The Big 10 is playing football again (you’re welcome), and the most powerful man in the world thinks I can do a better job spelling.

If you’re not enjoying this crazy ride that we call life, then you’re simply not paying attention because this is absolutely epic.

As a working class man who has had to fight for everything I have in this life, I will be the first to admit that you can always do better.

You know who is satisfied? Losers. Winners are never satisfied. That’s why Michael Jordan and Tom Brady have six rings. They always wanted more. It’s like the old saying about how the only happy people are losers because working around the clock is the miserable requirement of being a winner.

Sometimes, it takes the President of the United States to remind you that you can do better!

I will do better. I must do better. Having said that, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t enjoying the hell out of this situation right now.

In the same morning, we (mostly me) saved Big 10 football and Donald Trump shouted me out on Twitter for my poor spelling decisions.

What more could you ever want out of this life?

Finally, I come from a town of about 1,000 people. If they ever saw this tweet, I think most of them would die from shock. Life is a hell of a journey, and I’m enjoying it to the fullest.

Now, let’s clean up our spelling and let’s play some Big 10 football.

 

P.S.: If you think I was unbearable before all this happened, just wait to see what I’m like once football is rolling again and this tweet is framed on the wall.