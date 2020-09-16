I Was Spell Checked By President Donald Trump On Twitter Early Wednesday Morning

President Donald Trump wants my spelling to clean up a little bit.

Early Wednesday morning, I was picking up some medicine when a co-worker told me my Twitter mentions were about to explode.

Before I even knew what he was talking about, I saw a tweet from Trump correcting my spelling of the word “cratered” in response to NFL ratings.

Yes, a man in possession of a briefcase holding nuclear launch codes let me know on Twitter that I’d spelled “cratered” incorrectly. Check out the majestic tweet below.

“Cratered”. We have plenty of politics to go around without disrespecting our great American Flag or Anthem. I thought the NFL learned their lesson two years ago. The people will not put up with this (again). Just not worth it, hard to watch! https://t.co/iNNGG1maW7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

So, to recount the past two hours for everyone reading this. The Big 10 is playing football again (you’re welcome), and the most powerful man in the world thinks I can do a better job spelling.

If you’re not enjoying this crazy ride that we call life, then you’re simply not paying attention because this is absolutely epic.

I’ve spent the past 188 days fighting to save Big 10 football. Today, we accomplished the mission. Much like the Osama Bin Laden raid or D-Day, you never know when your number will be called to serve. All you hope for is to execute your job and the mission. We did just that. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 16, 2020

As a working class man who has had to fight for everything I have in this life, I will be the first to admit that you can always do better.

You know who is satisfied? Losers. Winners are never satisfied. That’s why Michael Jordan and Tom Brady have six rings. They always wanted more. It’s like the old saying about how the only happy people are losers because working around the clock is the miserable requirement of being a winner.

Sometimes, it takes the President of the United States to remind you that you can do better!

I will do better. I must do better. Having said that, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t enjoying the hell out of this situation right now.

In the same morning, we (mostly me) saved Big 10 football and Donald Trump shouted me out on Twitter for my poor spelling decisions.

What more could you ever want out of this life?

Finally, I come from a town of about 1,000 people. If they ever saw this tweet, I think most of them would die from shock. Life is a hell of a journey, and I’m enjoying it to the fullest.

Now, let’s clean up our spelling and let’s play some Big 10 football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 16, 2020 at 6:46am PDT

P.S.: If you think I was unbearable before all this happened, just wait to see what I’m like once football is rolling again and this tweet is framed on the wall.