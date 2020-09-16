REPORT: The Big 10 Will Announce The Return Of Football Wednesday Morning

The Big 10 will reportedly announce the return of football Wednesday morning.

According to ABC6, the announcement from the B1G will come Wednesday morning after initially being expected to happen at some point Tuesday night. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Big 10 initially canceled football during the coronavirus pandemic.

BIG TEN RETURNING: ABC News has confirmed the conference is expected to announce Wednesday morning that Big Ten football, including Penn State, will return next month.

Obviously, we’ve heard this before, and everyone thought this was going to happen Tuesday night. So, there are reasons to be a bit hesitant.

Having said that, I 100% believe the announcement is imminent. I think it could literally come at any moment. I’m afraid to leave my recliner out of fear that I might miss it.

All I want is for Cowardly Kevin to step in front of a microphone and announce that Wisconsin and the rest of the Big 10 will play starting ASAP.

If he does that, then I promise that I will start taking it easier on him. I’ll still be tough on him for obvious reasons, but I’ll go easier.

Big 10 football is almost back, and that’s a reason to celebrate!