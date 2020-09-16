Tuesday Night Passes Without An Official Football Announcement From The Big 10

The Big 10 didn’t make an official announcement on a potential fall football season Tuesday night.

For the majority of Tuesday, the belief was that the announcement was coming at any time that the B1G would play football in the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nebraska’s president was even picked up on a hot mic saying as much. Yet, the announcement never came.

BREAKING NEWS?….UNL president Ted Carter held a press conference this morning for a major announcement w/ USSTRATCOM! Also, VOLUME UP….Announcement on @bigten Big 10 Football may be coming today! VOLUME UP!#GBR#LetThemPlay pic.twitter.com/tUTwgDm6wl — FauxCoachWoodard (@FauxCoachWoodar) September 15, 2020

Now, it’s Wednesday morning, and we’re still sitting here waiting for an official announcement from the Big 10 on a fall football season.

I don’t think there’s anyone who thinks we’re not playing in the fall at this point, but the B1G sure seems to be taking their sweet time in giving us any concrete updates.

What the hell is taking so long? This feels like the biggest sporting event news in my lifetime. Even the most casual fan is locked in.

Yet, the B1G seems to have retreated to a bunker, and doesn’t plan on coming out until further notice.

It’s time to make the fall season official. Fire the cannons and let the good people of B1G country know that the season is on.

There’s no reason this should be taking this long.