Kanye West Allegedly Reveals Forbes Editor’s Phone Number After Accusing Him Of Being A White Supremacist

Musician Kanye West allegedly doxxed Forbes editor Randall Forbes on Wednesday after accusing him of being a white supremacist.

The tweet has since been removed from the site after violating the platforms’ rules, according to Twitter.

“If a Tweet was found to be in violation of our rules, and has yet to be deleted by the person who Tweeted it, we will hide it behind a notice,” the Twitter website reads. “The account will remain locked until the Tweet is removed.”

It is unclear what prompted Kanye to allegedly reveal the Forbes editor’s phone number and call him a white supremacist.

Kanye has been on a tweeting spree Wednesday, which included other arguably bizarre posts. (RELATED: ‘I’m The Head Of Everything’: Kanye West Says In Interview With New York Times)

In one, he seemingly peed into a toilet that he had stuffed one of his Grammy awards into. In another, he went on a rant about recording contracts after he tweeted photos of all of his recording contracts for “every lawyer in the world” to look at.

“90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty,” he tweeted. “A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the ‘distribution fees’ many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying.”