Katy Perry Reportedly Granted Restraining Order After Alleged Stalker Posted ‘Death Threats,’ Showed Up At Her Home

Musician Katy Perry was reportedly granted a restraining order after a man who shared death threats online showed up at her home.

Perry was granted the temporary order Monday after William Terry showed up at her home on Sept 8, according to an article published by Page Six. Terry is reportedly a homeless man who lives in a silver Buick sedan.

“Terry jumped the fence of my home in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles. Security ordered Terry to leave,” Perry wrote in the petition obtained by Page Six. “When he refused he was placed under citizen’s arrest and then formally arrested for criminal trespass by the Los Angeles Police Department.” (RELATED: ‘The Bachelor’ Star Cassie Randolph Reportedly Files For Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood)

Perry is reportedly scared of Terry because he has posted “death threats on social media.” He had also claimed he wanted to “snap Orlando Bloom’s neck,” according to Page Six.

Terry reportedly attempted to enter Perry’s home Aug. 3.

Perry has been granted a hearing to make the restraining order permanent on Oct. 8. The temporary order also covers Bloom, the couple’s daughter Daisy and Bloom’s son, the outlet reported.

I hate writing about this kind of stuff because it all seems so scary. Why can’t people just leave celebrities alone? It’s absolutely crazy to show up at a celebrity’s home and expect them to let you into their home or not call the police on you.

We should normalize treating celebrities like normal people and some of this would probably go away.