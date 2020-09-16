Katy Perry Reportedly Granted Restraining Order After Alleged Stalker Posted ‘Death Threats,’ Showed Up At Her Home

Musician Katy Perry was reportedly granted a restraining order after a man who shared death threats online showed up at her home.
Perry was granted the temporary order Monday after William Terry showed up at her home on Sept 8, according to an article published by Page Six. Terry is reportedly a homeless man who lives in a silver Buick sedan.
The alleged stalker reportedly threatened #KatyPerry‘s family ???? https://t.co/Kl2WVx9qVh
— 96.7 KISS FM (@967kissfm) September 16, 2020
“Terry jumped the fence of my home in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles. Security ordered Terry to leave,” Perry wrote in the petition obtained by Page Six. “When he refused he was placed under citizen’s arrest and then formally arrested for criminal trespass by the Los Angeles Police Department.” (RELATED: ‘The Bachelor’ Star Cassie Randolph Reportedly Files For Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood)
Perry is reportedly scared of Terry because he has posted “death threats on social media.” He had also claimed he wanted to “snap Orlando Bloom’s neck,” according to Page Six.
Terry reportedly attempted to enter Perry’s home Aug. 3.
Perry has been granted a hearing to make the restraining order permanent on Oct. 8. The temporary order also covers Bloom, the couple’s daughter Daisy and Bloom’s son, the outlet reported.
View this post on Instagram
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
I hate writing about this kind of stuff because it all seems so scary. Why can’t people just leave celebrities alone? It’s absolutely crazy to show up at a celebrity’s home and expect them to let you into their home or not call the police on you.
We should normalize treating celebrities like normal people and some of this would probably go away.