Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Welcome Newborn Baby Girl Daisy

Actors Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together.
The couple announced the birth of their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom on the UNICEF Instagram account. Perry and Orlando both serve as Goodwill Ambassadors for the organization.
“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us,” the couple said in the statement. (RELATED: Katy Perry Confirms She’s Pregnant After Debuting Music Video)
“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was,” the statement continued. “Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”
I love that Bloom and Perry used this announcement to bring light to issue that is definitely affecting tons of communities around the U.S. right now. They could have just made this about their family, but they decided to make it about something bigger than themselves. I’ve always admired that about Perry.
Daisy is the first child for Perry and Bloom as a couple. Bloom also shares a son with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.