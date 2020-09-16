Oregon 18-Year-Old Tries To Rob Taxi Driver, Gets Shot With His Own Gun, Police Say

An Oregon 18-year-old tried to rob a taxi at gunpoint, but was shot with his own firearm after a struggle for the weapon ensued Tuesday, according to local police.

Josiah Johnson allegedly pointed a duct-taped handgun behind the cab driver’s head after the teenager tried to pay for his trip with a counterfeit $100 bill, according to a media release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The driver, who was not identified by police, attempted to disarm Johnson, but the gun fired, striking the alleged thief, according to the release.

The bullet entered Johnson’s hip and exited out of his buttocks, police said. The pair left the vehicle and the struggle continued until the driver tossed the gun away from the alleged thief and bystanders helped to hold the teen down, authorities said.

Deputies arrested Johnson shortly after the incident and he was charged with first-degree robbery, fourth-degree assault, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal possession of a forged instrument and possession of a schedule IV substance, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office in a tweet released a mugshot of Johnson and an image of what appears to be a makeshift Smith and Wesson Bodyguard .380 handgun with black duct tape holding together an extended magazine. (RELATED: Armed Chicago Children As Young As 10 Years Old Carjacked More Than A Dozen People: Police)

Media Release: Man Robs Taxi Driver but was Shot With His Own Gun During a Struggle Full Media Release: https://t.co/6HN1sBaIN7 pic.twitter.com/MPkzeWNC1C — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) September 15, 2020

