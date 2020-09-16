These Interactive Piano Courses Are One-Of-A-Kind, And They’re Over 40% Off!

From relieving stress and improving the memory to strengthening your hand-eye coordination, learning to play the piano has a wide range of benefits. But mostly, it gives you something impressive to do at parties. But while one-on-one piano lessons are in short supply these days, there’s a pretty awesome alternative that may actually be more fun than traditional lessons.

Say hello to Pianu, the future of piano instruction! Whether you’re into studying the classics or itching to learn the latest Lady Gaga single, these virtual lessons give you an interactive approach to piano-learning like never before. As long as you have an internet connection, you can use any device to stream your lessons on, from your laptop or tablet to your smartphone.

In just 20 easy-to-follow lessons, you’ll learn how to read music and play chords, a major component to learning the many songs of today. And unlike traditional lessons, with each milestone you pass, you’ll earn a commemorative badge, reminding you of how far you’ve come since you started. There are even six additional finger-strengthening tutorials and music sheets at your disposal, all helping you thrive as an aspiring piano player.

Praised for its unique teaching approach, Pianu continues to reach more and more students with its game-like lessons and contemporary content. It’s no wonder it’s been featured on major sites like TIME, Product Hunt, Lifehacker, and more.

“A revolution in playing the piano has been created.” – Compusition

“Pianu brings piano lessons into the 21st century.” – Tutorful

“If you’ve ever wanted to learn to play the piano, Pianu can help. All you need is a web browser and an internet connection.” – Lifehacker

Right now, a lifetime subscription to Pianu Pro is just $159.99 — that’s just over 40% off!

