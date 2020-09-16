The White House Conducted More Than 300 Phone Calls With Individuals Involved With Big 10 Football

White House officials conducted more than 300 phone calls with individuals involved with the Big 10 to help bring football back.

The B1G announced Wednesday that football would start Oct. 23 after the season was initially canceled because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ross Dellenger, the White House revealed Wednesday that government officials held “over 300 calls” with people tied to B1G football leading up to this glorious moment.

White House officials say there have been “over 300 calls” between the White House and Big Ten players, parents coaches, ADs and other league officials. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 16, 2020

Dellenger also reported that the White House didn’t reveal if federal resources are being used to secure Big 10 football.

White House officials decline to say whether the Big Ten is using federal resources/testing that Trump offered in a call a few weeks ago with B1G commissioner Kevin Warren, but says the president “fulfilled what they were looking for, whether they take it or not.” — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 16, 2020

Look, I don’t care who you vote for, if you love President Donald Trump, if you hate him or who the president is at any given time.

This is America, and we play football. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, sports have been royally messed up.

It’s the job of any leader to try to fix and regain control of the situation. If this happened in 2013, I’d say the same thing about Obama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 16, 2020 at 7:56am PDT

We might never know what role Trump truly played. We might never know how much it tipped the scales or if it tipped them at all.

What I do know for sure is that the President pushing for football was the correct decision to make.

Great News: BIG TEN FOOTBALL IS BACK. All teams to participate. Thank you to the players, coaches, parents, and all school representatives. Have a FANTASTIC SEASON! It is my great honor to have helped!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

Now, the Big 10 is back. Let’s throw on the pads and play some football.