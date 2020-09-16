Big 10 Football Championship Week Will Feature Every Team

Every single Big 10 football team will play during championship week.

According to Nicole Auerbach, Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez told the media Wednesday that every B1G team will play a ninth championship week game against the divisional opponent of their same standing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For example, the number two teams in each division will, the number threes will play and it’ll go on from there. The title game will be held December 19.

Barry Alvarez says: “We will play 8 games plus 1.” Unique championship week. Teams from East and West will match up and play (second place vs. second place, etc.) w/ the championship game played after. — Nicole Auerbach ???? (@NicoleAuerbach) September 16, 2020

I love this idea, and I actually hope this one sticks around for the long haul. Having seven games during the championship week would be lit.

Start with the team in last place, and move forward from there. That’s seven entertaining games of Big 10 football.

The Big 10 has screwed up a ton over the past month and a half, but this is actually a genius idea. Whether or not your team is playing in the B1G championship, you still now have a reason to watch because your squad will be playing somebody.

I love it! Sign me up for this to continue forever.

Luckily, playing in the lower level games isn’t something I’ll have to worry about because the Badgers will be playing in the B1G title game as always. See you there!