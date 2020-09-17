CNN Hosts First Political Drive-In Town Hall With Joe Biden

CNN is hosting a political drive-in town hall Thursday as COVID-19 continues to cause changes with how political events are traditionally held.

Thursday’s town hall will allow Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to answer questions from voters. It begins at 8 p.m. and will take place at the PNC Field in Moosic, Pennsylvania, according to CNN. (RELATED: CNN Gives Biden A Platform To Discuss Coronavirus After The Former VP Called Out Trump’s ‘Slow’ Virus Response)

“In these extraordinary times, we’re taking these extraordinary measures to try to bring the presidential campaign to the people, which has obviously been very difficult because campaigning is difficult, if not near impossible,” Mark Preston, CNN’s vice president of political and special events programming as well as a senior political analyst, said according to the network.

There will be a stage and monitors set up in the parking lot of PNC Field, according to CNN. Thirty-five cars will be in the parking lot and will be spaced out to ensure social distancing, Vice President of CNN’s special events team Kate Lunger said.

Voters can tune into a radio station in their vehicle to listen to the town hall. They’ll also be able to sit next to their car and watch the town hall. PNC Field will have about 100 attendees, the network reported.

“The good news is we have great teams across all the company who’ve done these town halls with us for the last few years, so everybody knows their role but everyone’s trying to figure out how to operate in this new world in the same way while being Covid-safe,” Lunger said, noting that the control room for Thursday’s event will operate back in Washington, D.C.