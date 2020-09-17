College President Apologizes For Attending Off-Campus Soccer Game After Telling Students They Can’t Leave Campus

A college president apologized after posting a picture of herself at an off-campus soccer game despite that her school’s coronavirus rules prohibited students from leaving campus at the time, Fox News reported.

Allegheny College President Hillary Link posted a picture of herself attending a soccer game on Instagram Saturday despite instituting COVID-19 restrictions that prohibited students from leaving campus, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Dayton Students Riot After Campus Closes Because Of Coronavirus)

“Posting the picture without the whole context was not my best choice,” Link told The Meadville Tribune Tuesday.

Link said she was watching her son’s first varsity soccer game for the Meadville High School and that she and her husband were wearing masks and “distanced from every other person,” according to The Meadville Tribune.

“Everybody was wearing masks. Outdoors. Absolutely following guidelines that we set out for our facility and staff who do not live on campus,” Link said, according to The Meadville Tribune.

The picture was taken off Instagram, according to The Meadville Tribune. The school’s COVID-19 lockdown was lifted Tuesday morning because 0.1% of students tested positive for the virus.

One student’s parent, Kimberly Cahill, said, “The issue is going to a game is not essential, yet my young adult student is not allowed off campus for any reason,” according to The Meadville Tribune. “Not for groceries, not for allergy medicine, not for toilet paper.”

“Who is to say her being out and about won’t bring the virus back to campus?” Cahill wrote, according to The Meadville Tribune.

Allegheny College did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment,.

