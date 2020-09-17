Kamala Harris Gets Rave Reviews For Her Boots — Melania Trump Got Blasted For The Same Ones

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris got rave reviews for her boots after stepping out to tour wildfire-ravaged California — the same boots that once drew a firestorm of criticism for First Lady Melania Trump.
Harris has spent most of her time on the campaign trail in a pair of iconic Converse Chuck Taylors — a fashion choice that has also sparked praise for the California Senator. (RELATED: Leo Terrell Blasts Kamala Harris For Failing To Visit Ambushed Police Officers)
The Democratic vice presidential candidate really loves a good pair of Chuck Taylor All-Stars. https://t.co/QDiDZjE1fL
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 14, 2020
“It’s not easy to climb the hills of San Francisco in heels. Her Chucks are an appropriate choice that weave her personal style with her environment.” https://t.co/jnfgPb3MBn
— ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) September 17, 2020
But when Harris stepped out to tour wildfire damage with Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, she traded in her Chucks for a pair of rugged Timberland boots — and was once again praised for her choice. (RELATED: ‘How About A Word For His Victim?’: Megyn Kelly Unloads On Kamala Harris For Saying She’s ‘Proud’ Of Jacob Blake)
Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris is bringing back Timbs and Converse, two iconic brands known for their Gen X following. https://t.co/pyAdISCj2Q
— USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) September 16, 2020
Steppin’ off the jet with the wheat timbs?! Hurry up and register to vote! #KamalaHarris #VOTE pic.twitter.com/465mxVB1c3
— BET (@BET) September 16, 2020
The Timbs.
pic.twitter.com/1Bikv6B4l5
— Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) September 15, 2020
Important edit pic.twitter.com/128dop0okJ
— Meena Harris (@meenaharris) September 16, 2020
First Lady Melania Trump took heat for wearing a nearly-identical pair of Timberlands to tour hurricane damage in Puerto Rico in 2017 — and again when she wore them to visit troops overseas in 2018, Women For Trump PAC co-founder Amy Kremer pointed out on Twitter.
“I’ve never see (sic) such media bias in my life…” Kremer tweeted along with a series of side-by-side photos of headlines about Harris and Trump respectively.
I’ve never see such media bias in my life…
Over #timberland boots!
Freaking shoes people. Shoes!#Timbs pic.twitter.com/6TowVLbkbN
— Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) September 17, 2020
#Timbs pic.twitter.com/J0dPSk5MwC
— Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) September 17, 2020
You can’t make this up…#Timbs #timberland pic.twitter.com/jcXJJtIGyR
— Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) September 17, 2020
The media is sick.
The #TDSISREAL. pic.twitter.com/Gtu3Ce3ubf
— Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) September 17, 2020