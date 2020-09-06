‘Theoretically, Of Course’: Kamala Harris Says Russia Could Cost Biden The White House

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris told CNN’s Dana Bash that Russia could “theoretically” cost her party the White House in 2020.

Harris made the statement during a pre-recorded interview with Bash that aired Sunday during “State of the Union.” (RELATED: ‘I Would Not Trust Donald Trump’: Kamala Harris Says She’d Be Wary Of An Early Coronavirus Vaccine)

WATCH:

Bash began by noting that reports were already circulating about Russia latching onto the narrative that mail-in voting would lead to voter fraud — the same argument being made by a number of Republicans and even by Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler as recently as 2004.

“Are you worried that Russian interference could cost you the election?” Bash asked.

Harris did not answer the question directly, instead saying that she knew from her experience on the Senate Intelligence Committee that the Russians had interfered in 2016 and she believed they would do so again.

“We have published detailed reports about exactly what we believe happened. And I do believe that there will be foreign interference in the 2020 election and that Russia will be at the front of the line,” Harris explained.

“Could it cost you the White House?” Bash asked.

“Theoretically of course, yes,” Harris replied.

“And that’s based on what you’re hearing publicly?” Bash pressed a bit harder.

Harris again sidestepped the direct question, claiming that a number of issues — from voter suppression to foreign interference — could potentially impact the election. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Makes Misleading Attack On Trump By Comparing Coronavirus To Ebola)

“I am very realistic, Joe is realistic about the fact that until we can win and get in and put some teeth back in the voting rights act and bring back the public’s confidence in the system, that there will be many obstacles that people are intentionally placing in front of Americans’ ability to vote,” Harris concluded. “But we will surpass and surmount and get around those obstacles.”