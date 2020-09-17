Lori Loughlin’s Prison Request Accepted. Here’s Where She’ll Be Staying

Actress Lori Loughlin will serve out her two month prison sentence at Victorville in California, court documents show.

Loughlin chose the prison because of its proximity to her home, according to an article published Thursday by Fox News.

A judge signed off on Lori Loughlin’s request to serve her 2-month sentence at a facility near her California home. https://t.co/DtXVb91UWJ — Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 17, 2020



The judge signed off on Loughlin’s request to “be designated to a facility closest to her home in [California], preferably the camp at FCI Victorville, if commensurate with the appropriate security level,” documents obtained by Fox said.

Loughlin must report to Victorville by 2 p.m. on Nov. 19, according to the judgement.

Victorville is a “low-security prison camp for 300 inmates,” U.S. Weekly reported. (RELATED: Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Sentenced In College Admissions Scandal)

Loughlin will spend two months in prison and after her release will spend two years under supervised release. She also must complete 100 hours of community service and pay a $150,000 fine, as previously reported.

“I made an awful decision,” Loughlin said during the sentencing hearing, Fox News reported. “I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process and in doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I have great faith in God, and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good.”