White House Lowers Flag To Half-Staff In Honor Of Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The White House lowered its flags to half-staff Friday evening in memory of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87 due to complications from pancreatic cancer. (RELATED: Schumer, Waters Warn Republicans Not To Try To Fill Ginsburg’s Seat Before Election)

White House spokesman Ben Williamson first made the announcement on Twitter. (RELATED: Past Presidents React To Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death)

The White House flag has been lowered to half-staff in memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) September 19, 2020

Flag at half mast at The White House after the passing of #RBG #RIPRGB pic.twitter.com/WTHR5faoIc — Darryl Forges (@Darryl_Forges) September 19, 2020

The White House had not issued a formal statement in response to Ginsburg’s passing by press time. President Donald Trump was delivering campaign remarks in Minnesota when the news broke.

Unaware of her passing, the president vowed to “nominate judges and justices who interpret the Constitution as written,” He noted that the as many as “four” potential Supreme Court nominations, the 2020 election would be “the most important election in the history of the country.”