Past Presidents React To Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Speaks At Georgetown Law
Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
Former Presidents Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush released statements Friday in the wake of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing.

The Supreme Court announced Ginsburg’s death in a statement, citing “complications of metastic pancreatic cancer.” The “jurist of historic stature” was 87 years old. (RELATED: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87)

“Rosalynn and I are saddened by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Carter, who said he was “proud to have appointed” the “truly great woman” to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1980, wrote. “A powerful legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality, she has been a beacon of justice during her long and remarkable career.”

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 10: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg takes the stage for a discussion at the Georgetown University Law Center on February 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. Justice Ginsburg and U.S. Appeals Court Judge McKeown discussed the 19th Amendment which guaranteed women the right to vote which was passed 100 years ago. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Bush and former first lady Laura Bush joined “our fellow Americans in mourning the loss” of Ginsburg, the 43rd president wrote.

“She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls,” he continued. “Justice Ginsburg loved our country and the law.”

Neither President Donald Trump nor former Vice President Joe Biden had addressed Ginsburg’s passing by press time. Trump was speaking at a campaign rally in Minnesota when the news broke Friday evening, and reports indicated that White House staff did not plan on notifying him of Ginsburg’s death until after the conclusion of his remarks.

National Public Radio reported following her passing that Ginsburg’s final wish was that the vacancy not be filled “until a new President is installed.”

This piece will be updated as new information becomes available. 