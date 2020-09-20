REPORT: The Cleveland Browns Won’t Trade Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns will reportedly keep Odell Beckham Jr. on the roster.

According to ESPN, the Browns have no plans to trade OBJ, and one unnamed source told the network about trade rumors, “It’s totally not true. No idea where anyone would have gotten that.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If I was Beckham, I would want to 100% get the hell out Cleveland. Why would any star player want any part of that nonsense?

No offense to fans of the Browns, but they’re a joke of an organization. They’re consumed by chaos and carnage. They’re just not built to win.

OBJ is a superstar. He’s one of the most talented receivers to ever play football, and the Browns are throwing his career away.

He should 100% demand a trade to a contender. Why wouldn’t OBJ want to leave the Browns?

We’ll see if Cleveland sticks with keeping him, but his career isn’t going anywhere as long as he’s playing on the Browns.