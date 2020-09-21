Several Kenosha Schools Switch To Virtual Learning Day Before In-Person Classes Due To Surge In Teacher Absences

Several schools in Kenosha, Wisconsin switched to virtual learning after a surge in teacher absences, numerous sources reported.

A Kenosha Unified School District spokeswoman announced to families late Sunday that due to the high number of teacher absences, school would take place through virtual classes rather than in-person for students at 7 districts, FOX 6 reported.

“We genuinely apologize for this very late communication,” the statement says. “Due to a surge of employee absences being reported for tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 21, we must move Bradford, Harborside, Indian Trail, LakeView, Lincoln, Reuther and Tremper to virtual learning for the upcoming week due to a lack of coverage for in-person learning.

“Students at each of these schools will be expected to log in for classes at their scheduled time from Monday, Sept. 21, through Friday, Sept. 25, in order to be marked present. Again, we apologize for this late notice and for the inconvenience this may cause our families.”

The district said they had 276 teacher absences, although a statement by school officials to FOX 6 does not clarify the reason for the absences. The switch affects 3,600 students.

“Our system does not collect the reason why, so we are doing our research today. We have a 43% fill rate, meaning we have 43% of the positions needing coverage covered by a substitute, and the other 57% we will be working to cover in one of the following ways: with substitutes, by combining classes with other virtual sections, or by repurposing certified staff from other areas in the district. Teachers who call in sick will are not able to teach virtually or from home,” said Kenosha Unified School District officials.

The district had three confirmed cases of coronavirus among staff, and a total of 10 confirmed cases, with 7 among students, according to FOX 6. (RELATED: Teacher’s Union Supports Strikes If Schools Reopen Without Safety Measures)

The president of Kenosha’s teachers union recently called on the school district to reinstate districtwide virtual instruction in September after 2 students were infected with the coronavirus.

“We understand virtual instruction presents challenges for families, but KUSD is putting lives at risk by insisting on in-person instruction,” Tanya Kitts-Lewinski, president of the Kenosha Education Association, said in a statement to the Kenosha News Sept. 16.

The Kenosha Unified School District did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.