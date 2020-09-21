‘Sunday Night Football’ Viewership Declines 17% In The Early Ratings From Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks beating the New England Patriots on “Sunday Night Football” didn’t get great TV ratings.

According to Deadline, the early ratings are not impressive for “SNF” and the audience was only 12.22 million viewers on NBC. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s a 17% decline from Week 1. Now, the final numbers will almost certainly rise a little bit, but it’s still not pretty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Sep 20, 2020 at 9:28pm PDT

Well, this certainly isn’t a great look for the NFL at all. While it’s impossible to say one single thing has caused a decline, I have a feeling we all know one issue that has played a major role.

People hate how political pro sports have become. It’s just the truth. The average fan wants to kick back and enjoy the game.

That’s just the reality of the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Sep 20, 2020 at 8:20pm PDT

It no longer feels like the NFL is about winning and losing games. It feels like it’s about lecturing fans around the clock.

Average Americans don’t want to be lectured by millionaire athletes. They just don’t! Welcome to reality, my friends!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks) on Sep 20, 2020 at 6:35pm PDT

Hopefully, the NFL opens their eyes to what the fans and consumers want. If not, these ratings might not get better for a long time.