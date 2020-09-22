Watch Alabama Hype Video For The 2020 Football Season

A chilling Alabama hype video has hit the internet ahead of the SEC football season starting.

AL.com dropped the hype video for the Crimson Tide, and this one might have football fans ready to run through a wall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s pretty damn awesome.

That video was absolutely electric. While I hate Alabama and the SEC, I love and respect the hell out of Nick Saban.

The man is a warrior and incredible leader of men. The voiceover of him talking about toughness and not breaking had me ready for a war.

As you all know, I’m a huge sucker for hype videos. I think they’re one of the best parts about college football, and that one is among the best I’ve seen so far.

If that video wasn’t a shot of electricity to your heart, then you’re just not a real college football fan. It’s that simple.

Alabama starts the season this Saturday against Missouri, and I can’t wait. It’s going to be incredible! It feels so good to have football going on in America.