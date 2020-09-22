Nick Saban Names Mac Jones Alabama’s Starting Quarterback

Mac Jones is the starting quarterback of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

After a battle against highly-touted freshman Bryce Young, Jones was listed as Alabama’s QB1 when the team’s first depth chart of the season was released Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama’s Week One depth chart pic.twitter.com/wBwzBTLW9j — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 21, 2020

According to Charlie Potter, Saban praised Jones and said, “Mac has had a really good camp, really played well in the last scrimmage. He’s done a really good job of taking on a leadership role. … We’re pleased with his development.”

Nick Saban on Mac Jones, who was listed as #Alabama‘s starting QB on the depth chart: “Mac has had a really good camp, really played well in the last scrimmage. He’s done a really good job of taking on a leadership role. … We’re pleased with his development.” — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) September 21, 2020

I’m not really sure how much of a battle there was against young, but this is the right call for Alabama. Jones stepped in and played well last season when Tua went down.

Was he a superstar? No. Did he do anything to lose games for the Tide? No. Is he dependable? Yes. When you add all that up, Jones is a very solid option.

Plus, this college football season has been nothing other than absolute chaos because of coronavirus. Practice time has been limited and there are plenty of distractions.

Given that aspect, experience has never been more valuable. Jones has plenty of it and Young has none of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac Jones (@macjones_10) on Jan 3, 2020 at 6:02pm PST

Bryce Young might be the future in Tuscaloosa, and he might even get a decent amount of reps in 2020. However, for the time being, it’s all about Mac Jones. It should be fun to see what he can do now that he’s officially QB1.