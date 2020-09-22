Editorial

Four Notre Dame Football Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish takes the field with his team before the game against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff Semifinal Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&amp;T Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Multiple Notre Dame football players have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a release from the Fighting Irish, four members of the team have tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Six more players are in isolation because of contact tracing. None of the players played this past weekend against USF. You can read the full release below.

Is it great that Notre Dame has 10 players out because of coronavirus? No, but it’s also not a reason to panic.

We all knew there’d be positive cases throughout the season. That’s the nature of the beast when you’re playing during a pandemic.

There’s no reason to panic or worry at all.

 

The players in question didn’t play this past weekend, and they’re in isolation. There’s really not much else you can do.

Notre Dame just needs to let the players heal up, and they can return once that happens. As long as the rest of the team is safe, then the Fighting Irish will be fine.

 

Four positive tests is no reason to freak out. Everything will be just fine with Notre Dame.