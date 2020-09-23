REPORT: Actor Brian Callen Sues Husband Of Woman Accusing Him Of Rape

Comedian Brian Callen has reportedly filed a lawsuit against his rape accuser’s husband.

Callen accused Gabriel Tigerman, the husband of Kathryn Fiore Tigerman, of trying to destroy his acting and stand-up career through intimidation, according to court documents obtained and reported Wednesday by TMZ.

Callen accused Gabriel of contacting his agents at CAA and asking if they still represented the actor. Gabriel reportedly told the agents that representing Callen in light of the allegations could send a “message to victims that this behavior is okay,” TMZ reported.

“Do you and CAA still represent this serial sexual predator? I hope the answer is no,” the email reportedly said, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘The Goldbergs’ Actor Bryan Callen Denies Rape Allegations And Sexual Misconduct)

Callen also accused Gabriel of contacting comedy clubs and working to have them drop him as a client, the lawsuit alleged.

Katherine Fiore accused Callen of raping her after a dinner party to celebrate a pilot booking back in 1999. She claimed she felt “powerless” and “didn’t think she could escape from under the weight of his body,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Callen has previously denied allegations of sexual assault in a statement to the outlet.

“Let me be very clear: I have never raped, forced myself upon any woman nor offered to trade stage time for sex,” Callen said. “EVER. I know the truth. And I can only hold my head up high, remain true to myself, my family, my audience and know that I will not allow the cancel culture to subvert what I know and as importantly, what they know, is the truth.”