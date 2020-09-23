US

Protesters March Through Louisville Streets After Breonna Taylor Decision Announced

Screenshot Shelby Talcott/Daily Caller

Shelby Talcott/Daily Caller

Jordan Lancaster Reporter
Protesters began to march Wednesday through the streets of Louisville immediately after it was announced that one of three officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor had been indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment.

A crowd gathered to hear the announcement and people were upset – some in tears and others angry – after the indictment was announced. (RELATED: Federal Buildings Boarded-Up Ahead Of Possible Louisville Decision On Whether To Charge Officers In Breonna Taylor’s Death)

People began to march through the streets downtown, which had been closed off in anticipation of the grand jury’s decision. Protesters gathered in an intersection nearby, forcing cars to turn around.

A U-Haul was nearby waiting for the crowd with “abolish the police” signs, shields, water and other supplies.

Police cars eventually blocked the crowd from marching further down the street, and several protesters called for the march to continue towards the highway. Several people began yelling at a police officer who was inside his vehicle.

The demonstration began following the Wednesday announcement that former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. The other two officers who were on the scene, Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, are not facing criminal charges.

Taylor was fatally shot by police while in her apartment when officers executed a no-knock warrant in March. The officers allege that Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at them.

Louisville recently reached a $12 million settlement with Taylor’s family, which was reportedly the largest in the city’s history.

Her death sparked nationwide protests.