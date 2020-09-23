Protesters March Through Louisville Streets After Breonna Taylor Decision Announced

Protesters began to march Wednesday through the streets of Louisville immediately after it was announced that one of three officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor had been indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment.

A crowd gathered to hear the announcement and people were upset – some in tears and others angry – after the indictment was announced.

Here’s how the crowd reacted after hearing these are the only charges brought today + the bond amount. People are angry, sad: pic.twitter.com/xbOy1Asvdh — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

People began to march through the streets downtown, which had been closed off in anticipation of the grand jury’s decision. Protesters gathered in an intersection nearby, forcing cars to turn around.

The crowd just exited the blocked off potion of downtown and have taken over an intersection. Cars are being told to turn around. The charges are a Class D felony in KY. 1-5 year sentence max, I’m told by a lawyer: pic.twitter.com/uW111HaKH6 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

A U-Haul was nearby waiting for the crowd with “abolish the police” signs, shields, water and other supplies.

A parked U-Haul was waiting for the crowd up the street. It contains supplies such as signs, shields, water etc. I’m not sure how people knew what it contained. Police are up ahead pic.twitter.com/qObHK3E83y — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

Police cars eventually blocked the crowd from marching further down the street, and several protesters called for the march to continue towards the highway. Several people began yelling at a police officer who was inside his vehicle.

More tense moments as police are out all over this road — they’re allowing the crowd to pass. Some people stop and taunt an officer who is inside the vehicle: pic.twitter.com/Od1o4037S9 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

The demonstration began following the Wednesday announcement that former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. The other two officers who were on the scene, Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, are not facing criminal charges.

Taylor was fatally shot by police while in her apartment when officers executed a no-knock warrant in March. The officers allege that Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at them.

Louisville recently reached a $12 million settlement with Taylor’s family, which was reportedly the largest in the city’s history.

Her death sparked nationwide protests.