New unemployment claims increase to 870,000, exceed expectations

The number of Americans filing new unemployment claims increased to 870,000 last week as the economy continues to suffer the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to the Department of Labor.

The Department of Labor figure released Thursday represented a decrease of new jobless claims compared to the week ending on Sept. 12, in which there were 860,000 new jobless claims reported.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected Thursday’s jobless claims number to come in around 850,000, CNBC reported. New jobless claims fell below 1 million in the first week of August, marking the first time the weekly claims were below 1 million since March. (RELATED: US Economy Added 1.4 Million Jobs In August, Unemployment Falls To Lowest Rate Since April)

