Russell Wilson Is The Favorite To Win The NFL MVP In The Latest Odds

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the favorite to win the NFL MVP award.

According to ESPN, William Hill currently has Wilson as the favorite in the league for the award at +320. Mahomes is second at +450 and Jackson is third at +500. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Sep 6, 2020 at 10:06am PDT

I don’t know about you guys, but something sure feels different to me this season with Wilson. It feels like the handcuffs are off and he’s tearing up defenses.

He launched five touchdown passes against the Patriots, and looked unstoppable the entire game. Wilson was simply on a different level.

I hope like hell Wilson wins the MVP. The dude has been criminally underrated his entire career, and it’s about damn time he gets some respect.

There is nobody in the league as important to their team as Wilson is to the Seahawks. You take him off the field for Seattle, and I’m not sure they win three games.

With Wilson, they’ll contend for a Super Bowl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Sep 21, 2020 at 4:24pm PDT

Go get the hardware, Russ. We’re all cheering for it!