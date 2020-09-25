Charles Barkley Rips The Idea Of Defunding The Police, Asks Who Black People Are Supposed To Call

Charles Barkley ripped into the idea of defunding the police with some recent comments.

As we all know, there's a movement in America to defund or to even abolish the police, and Colin Kaepernick vocally supported the idea recently on Twitter. However, Sir Charles isn't a fan at all, and he made it crystal clear Thursday night on TNT's NBA show.

The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people. #BreonnaTaylor #SayHerName #AbolishThePolice — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 23, 2020

“Who are black people supposed to call? Ghostbusters when we have crime in our neighborhood? We need police reform. But like I say, white people, especially rich white people, they’re always going to have cops. So, we need to stop the defund or abolish the cops crap,” Barkley said Thursday night.

You can listen to his full comments below.

Charles Barkley on defunding the police “Who are black people supposed to call Ghost Busters when we have crime in our neighborhood? We need to stop the defund or abolish the police crap” pic.twitter.com/uEIsnX729g — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 25, 2020

Charles Barkley is a national hero. While the NBA and athletes in other leagues are kneeling for the national anthem and speaking out against police, Barkley is one of the few voices of reason.

When it seems like the entire sports community is against the police, Barkley is preaching the truth. He makes an outstanding point, and I’d love to see anyone argue against it.

Who are minority communities supposed to call when all hell breaks loose? If the police don’t exist, then who is coming to protect the vulnerable?

Yes, not all police officers are great at their jobs, and there’s certainly room for improvement. That’s an obvious statement.

However, the idea that we should disband or defund the police is ludicrous and it’s an idea that’s not planted in logic.

Props to Barkley for continuing to be a voice of reason in a society that desperately needs it. Fix and improve the police where we can, but let’s not allow the vultures to feast by eliminating them.