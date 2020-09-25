Facebook Post Alleges Connecticut Parents Of Active Duty Military Member Were Fined $1,000 For Visiting Son In Oklahoma Before Deployment

Connecticut parents of an active duty military member have allegedly been fined $1,000 for not following state guidelines about traveling to states on the quarantine list, according to a Facebook post written by Amy St. Onge.

Amy and Jason St. Onge went to Oklahoma to visit their son Caleb, who’s set for an overseas deployment, according to Amy’s Facebook post Wednesday. However, upon return, Amy and Jason allegedly received an email from the State of Connecticut that a complaint was filed against them for traveling to the state, according to the post.

“We will be fined $1,000 for not filling out the travel documents, quarantining or having a COVID-19 test,” Amy’s Facebook post read. “First and foremost this was not a ‘pleasure’ vacation. It was a trip to visit my son who is set to deploy overseas. He is not deploying on a “cushy” mission, it is a serious mission that may place him in harms way.”

Had a nice little email waiting for me this morning from the State of Connecticut. A complaint was filed against Jason… Posted by Amy StOnge on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Amy said she and Jason flew first class to avoid any crowds and avoided crowds during their stay in the city of Altus. She said they did not visit Oklahoma City, per her post.

“I was not aware that Oklahoma was on the list of restricted states. I know ignorance is no excuse. I am willing to pay the fine,” her post read. “I would accept a fine of 5 million dollars if it meant I could hug my son prior to his deployment.” (RELATED: Study Finds Oklahoma Trump Rally Didn’t Lead To COVID Spike)

Oklahoma has seen a recent spike in coronavirus cases, with officials reporting 1,083 new cases Thursday along with 11 deaths, according to KOCO 5 News.

Oklahoma is on Connecticut’s travel advisory list. According to the advisory, anyone traveling into Connecticut from a state on the list must quarantine for 14 days and fill out the Travel Health Form. Those who fail to comply with the advisory can be subject to a $500 fine per violation, according to the advisory.

The Daily Caller reached out to Amy St. Onge and Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication.