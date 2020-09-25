‘Who Says Campaign Ads Have To Suck?’ Dan Crenshaw Releases Joint Ad That Riffs ‘The Avengers,’ ‘Mission: Impossible’

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw released a joint ad that paid homage to both “Mission: Impossible” and “The Avengers.”

“Who says campaign ads have to suck? Check this out. Mission Impossible meets the Avengers,” Crenshaw tweeted. (RELATED: ‘You Need To Calm Down’: Dan Crenshaw Keeps His Cool Amid Ambush Of Activists)

The full video features Crenshaw, who was elected in 2018, undertaking a mission to create a team dedicated to “saving Texas.” That team includes Republican Texas congressional candidates Beth Van Duyne, Wesley Hunt, Tony Gonzales, August Pfluger and Genevieve Collins.

WATCH:

Crenshaw begins his search by jumping from a plane over Texas, first picking up Hunt — a West Point graduate and Apache helicopter pilot who is running to unseat freshman Democrat Lizzie Fletcher.

The second addition was Pfluger, a 20-year Air Force veteran and decorated fighter pilot who flew over 300 hours in combat in the Middle East. He’s running against Democrat Jon Mark Hogg to fill the seat vacated when Republican Texas Rep. Mike Conaway announced his retirement.

Van Duyne joined next, regional HUD director and former mayor of Irving. She is running against Democrat Candace Valenzuela in Texas’ 24th congressional district, another seat left open when Republican Rep. Kenny Marchant announced that he would not seek reelection.

Fourth on the list was U.S. Navy Master Chief Gonzales, a 20-year veteran and expert in cyber-warfare. He is running against Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones in the 23rd congressional district — the seat that is held by retiring Republican Texas Rep. Will Hurd.

Finally, the team added businesswoman and athlete Collins. She is running to unseat freshman Democratic Rep. Colin Allred, the former NFL player who flipped the 32nd congressional district in 2018. It was previously held by Republican Pete Sessions.

The ad concluded with just five words, printed across the screen in all caps: “TEAM ASSEMBLED. AWAITING NEXT OBJECTIVE.”