REPORT: Trump To Announce $500 Billion ‘Black America Plan,’ Designate KKK And Antifa As Terrorist Organizations

President Donald Trump will announce a $500 billion plan for black America and designate both the Klu Klux Klan and antifa as terrorist organizations, Fox News reported Friday.

Trump is expected to make the announcements Friday afternoon at his “Black Economic Empowerment” event in Georgia. His plan reportedly would also designate lynching as a national hate crime, according to Fox News. The report says Trump will pledge to “increase access to capital in black communities by nearly $500 billion.”

“For decades, Democrat politicians like Joe Biden have taken Black voters for granted. They made you big promises before every election—and then the moment they got to Washington, they abandoned you and sold you out,” Trump’s planned remarks say, according to Fox. “The Democrats will always take Black voters for granted until large numbers of Black Americans vote Republican.” (RELATED: Trump Met With Loud Boos At Supreme Court While Paying Respects To Ruth Bader Ginsburg)

Trump’s plan lays out four areas in which Trump vows to help black Americans over the next four years if reelected, namely “opportunity,” “security,” “prosperity” and “fairness,” according to a multi-page document published by Fox News. (RELATED: Mark Meadows Attacks FBI Director Christopher Wray Over Mail-In Ballot Debate)

The Trump administration says the the plan will create 3 million additional jobs for black Americans as well as 500,000 new black-owned businesses.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request from the Daily Caller to confirm the plan.

Trump’s Georgia event comes in the middle of a stacked day of campaigning, in which he first traveled to Florida to court Latino voters at a Latinos for Trump event. He highlighted Latino business owners at the event but did not announce a major plan.

Trump is scheduled to give another speech at a campaign rally in Virginia this evening.