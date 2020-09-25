Mark Meadows Attacks FBI Director Christopher Wray Over Mail-In Ballot Debate

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows criticized FBI Director Christopher Wray on Friday morning for comments he recently made regarding the security of mail-in election ballots.

Wray testified Thursday before the Senate Homeland Security Committee. During the hearing, he specifically stated that the FBI has “not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it’s by mail or otherwise.” (RELATED: President Trump Doesn’t Rule Out Replacing FBI Director Wray Over Antifa Comments)

Meadows, discussing the 2020 election during an interview on CBS This Morning, stated that the FBI director “has a hard time finding emails in his own FBI, let alone figuring out whether there’s any kind of voter fraud.”

“This is a very different case. The rules are being changed,” he continued. “So what I’m suggesting is perhaps he can drill down on the investigation that just started. Others that we’re seeing in North Carolina and other places where multiple ballots — duplicate ballots are being sent out — perhaps he needs to get involved on the ground and will change his testimony on Capitol Hill.”

WATCH:

Earlier in the interview, Meadows expanded on the recent report from the Department of Justice detailing how authorities had discovered less than 10 mail-in ballots — voting for President Donald Trump in the 2020 election — discarded in a ditch in Pennsylvania. (RELATED: Military Mail-In Ballots Cast For Trump Discarded In Pennsylvania, Federal Investigation Finds)