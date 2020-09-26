The Clemson Tigers Have 8 Cases Of Coronavirus

The Clemson Tigers have eight cases of coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Tigers conducted 1,449 tests in the athletic department, and eight tests came back positive.

The Tigers haven’t revealed which sports the eight positive tests are from.

Clemson completed 1,449 COVID tests on athletes & staff from Sept. 18-24 w/8 individuals testing positive, including 6 athletes. Clemson doesn’t break down the results by sport — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 25, 2020

While some idiots in the media might point at eight positive tests as a reason to panic, I don’t think there’s any reason at all to be concerned.

It’s a total of eight positives out of 1,449 tests. There’s no reason to panic at all. Not a single reason to be worried.

Clemson has already played two football games, and there’s nothing on this planet that’s going to stop Dabo Swinney and Trevor Lawrence from continuing to dominate.

Eight positive tests aren’t going to do anything to impact the Tigers right now. They’re rolling, and I can promise that won’t end.

Ignore the people in the media who are trying their best to fearmonger. We’re going to be just fine!