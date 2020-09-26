REPORT: Senate To Begin Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Hearings On Oct. 12

The Senate will begin the process for confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court on October 12, the Associated Press reported Saturday.

President Donald Trump announced Barrett as his nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday, saying he expects a fair and speedy confirmation process in the coming weeks.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, meaning four Republicans would have to defect to end Coney’s nomination.

BREAKING: AP sources: Senate to hold confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett starting Oct. 12. Find updates here: https://t.co/O3IJHxSdsh — The Associated Press (@AP) September 26, 2020

So far, only two Republicans, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Maine Sen. Susan Collins, have come out against confirming a justice before the upcoming election. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who many thought could be the third defection, has come out in support of voting on a nominee.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the Trump administration hopes to have Barrett confirmed before the November election. (RELATED: ‘Disgusting Attacks On Her Faith’ — Sasse Condemns ‘Anti-Catholic Bigotry’ Against Amy Coney Barrett)

“I would believe they are going to try to move through the process and review her credentials in an expeditious manner and if they do that, based on the resume that I have seen, hopefully she will get confirmed before the first of November,” he told reporters Saturday.

Trump announced Barrett’s nomination in the Rose Garden with several Republican senators and media figures in attendance.

“For the last three years, Judge Barrett has served with immense distinction,” Trump said. “She’s more than a stellar judge but profoundly devoted mother. Her family is a core part of who Amy is. She opened her home and her heart and adopted two beautiful children from Haiti. Her incredible bond with her youngest child, a son with down syndrome, is a true inspiration.”

“If confirmed, Justice Barrett will make history as the first mother of school age children ever to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court,” he added. (RELATED: Media Calls Biden A ‘Devout Catholic.’ Where Does He Actually Stand With The Catholic Church?)

Barrett is the mother of seven children, including two where were adopted. If confirmed, Trump said she would be the first ever Supreme Court justice to be the mother of school-aged children.