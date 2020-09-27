Here Are The People With Large Platforms Who’ve Warned Of Violence If The GOP Replaces Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with only weeks left before the 2020 election, some activists and people with high profiles have called for action to resist President Donald Trump’s potential selection. Some even threatened violence.

Trump’s nomination to the court is Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who has already faced smears for her Catholic faith, including by Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who said that “The conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you,” which is “of concern.”

The president’s nomination now requires a vote from the Senate. (RELATED: REPORT: Senate To Begin Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation Hearings On Oct. 12)

“We’re shutting this country down if Trump and McConnell try to ram through an appointment before the election,” Beau Willimon, an American playwright and screenwriter, said on Twitter Sept. 18. His tweet received more than 19,000 retweets.

Former CNN employee Reza Aslan twice threatened to “burn the entire fucking thing down” after Ginsburg died, should the GOP try to replace her. Aslan did not respond to a request from the Daily Caller to elaborate on what he meant by the tweets.

Canadian political science professor Emmett MacFarlane of the University of Waterloo tweeted “Burn Congress down before letting Trump try to appoint anyone to SCOTUS.

Laura Bassett said in a tweet that appears to have been deleted that “If McConnell jams someone through, which he will, there will be riots.”