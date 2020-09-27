Editorial

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Is The First NFL Player To Miss A Game Because Of Coronavirus

Sep 13, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) covers Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Atlanta Falcons defensive back A.J. Terrell won’t play Sunday against the Bears because of coronavirus.

According to Adam Schefter, Terrell has been placed on the league’s coronavirus list, and he’ll be the first player in the NFL to miss the game because of the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Being on the list doesn’t mean you have the virus, but it means you might have been in contact with somebody exposed.

Some in the media might want to make a big deal of this, but it’s really not a big deal at all. We made it to week three in the NFL, and there’s one player who has had to miss a game.

All things considered, I’d say that’s a pretty big win for the NFL, especially when you consider how many players are in the league.

 

Keep Terrell away from the rest of the team, keep the team safe and allow him to return once he’s good to go.

This isn’t rocket science. The protocols are pretty straight forward, and they clearly work.

 

Everything is going to be just fine, and there’s no reason for fans of the Falcons to panic! Let’s keep the strong momentum rolling!