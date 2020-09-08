The NFL Has Only 5 New Coronavirus Cases After More Than 64,000 Tests Since August 12

The NFL is absolutely dominating coronavirus after the latest round of testing.

According to Tom Pelissero, the NFL conducted more than 64,000 tests for coronavirus on players from August 12 through September 5, and only five came back positive! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s an absurdly impressive stat.

Padded practices began for NFL teams in mid-August. From Aug. 12-Sept. 5, the NFL administered 64,058 COVID-19 tests to players … and there were 5 new confirmed positive tests. Total. The protocols are working. And we have football Thursday night. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 8, 2020

Once again, it’s truly mind-boggling how impressive the NFL has been at dominating coronavirus. The numbers are staggering.

Say whatever you want about Roger Goodell’s leadership, but there’s no doubt at all that the protocols to keep players safe are 100% working.

The NFL is going to have a season, the players are being kept safe and everything is working incredibly well.

Anyone who says otherwise is either blind or is lying to you. It’s really that simple.

Now, the key will be keeping everyone safe moving forward. If the NFL has taught us anything so far, it shouldn’t be a problem at all!