Larry Scott Says There’s ‘No Reason’ Why An Undefeated PAC-12 Team Can’t Make The Playoff

PAC-12 commissioner Larry Scott believes an undefeated team from the conference will make the playoff.

The PAC-12 will start football November 6, and teams in the league will all play seven games. Obviously, that’s not a lot of time before the playoff starts. Yet, the commissioner isn’t worried. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) on Sep 24, 2020 at 6:55pm PDT

“There’s no reason an impressive 7-0 Pac-12 champion is not going to be in that conversation,” Scott said during a Saturday interview on Fox about a PAC-12 squad making the playoff.

You can listen to his full comments below.

“There’s no reason an impressive 7-0 Pac-12 Champion shouldn’t be in the CFP conversation.”@pac12 commissioner Larry Scott joins #BigNoonKickoff to discuss the Pac-12’s CFP hopes, when we can expect a schedule and more pic.twitter.com/84o3ayyNtB — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 26, 2020

I honestly feel bad for the playoff committee. Teams are all going to play a different number of games, it’s going to be chaos and they still are tasked with finding the four best teams.

The SEC literally started play Saturday, and the PAC-12 won’t get rolling until November. It’s an unreal situation to be a part of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Devil Football (@sundevilfb) on Sep 24, 2020 at 4:31pm PDT

As for the PAC-12 having an undefeated champion in the playoff, it’s hard to see how a 7-0 champion could be kept out.

It’s borderline impossible to see how a 7-0 Oregon gets kept out if there are fewer than four undefeated teams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Shough (@tylershough) on Jun 25, 2020 at 1:37pm PDT

I’m going to go ahead and assume that Texas will lose at some point, which almost certainly means the Big 12 won’t have an undefeated champion.

That leaves the door open for somebody from the PAC-12 to get in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Devil Football (@sundevilfb) on Sep 26, 2020 at 10:28am PDT

We’ll see what happens, but I see a path for a PAC-12 to make the playoff if they go undefeated.