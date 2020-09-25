The PAC-12 Will Start Playing Football November 6

The PAC-12 is officially playing football in 2020.

The conference announced Thursday night that the PAC-12 football season will start November 6 and will conclude with a championship weekend December 19. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Every team will play a total of seven games. The PAC-12 originally canceled football because of the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) on Sep 24, 2020 at 6:55pm PDT

Hell yes, my friends. I’m so excited for all the readers and fans of PAC-12 football right now. The PAC-12 canceled football back in August at the same time as the Big 10.

When the B1G canceled football, I went to work to save the sport for millions of fans, and we accomplished the mission.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Devil Football (@sundevilfb) on Sep 24, 2020 at 8:28pm PDT

Admittedly, I honestly had no idea if the PAC-12 could be saved or not. It didn’t appear like the conference had the stomach for the fight ahead to play football.

Well, I was wrong because it’s now nearing the end of September, and the PAC-12 will officially start football in early November.

That means every single P5 conference will play football this season. If that doesn’t put a smile on your face, then I don’t know what will.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Devil Football (@sundevilfb) on Sep 24, 2020 at 4:31pm PDT

Welcome back, PAC-12. It’s nice to have you back at the party.