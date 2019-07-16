Editorial

Joe Montana Is Selling His California Estate For $28.9 Million

TEMPE, AZ - JANUARY 28: NFL legend quarterback Joe Montana who won four super bowls with the San Francisco 49ers poses for a photo on the field after participating in the coin toss prior to Super Bowl XXX between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Sun Devil Stadium on January 28,1996 in Tempe, Arizona. The Cowboys defeated the Steelers 27-17. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana is selling his 500 acre palace in California for the affordable price of $28.9 million.

TMZ reported the following details on the gigantic estate on Monday:

The main house is a 9,700-square-foot mansion that features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an insane wine cellar that can hold 3,500 bottles of booze.

Outside the main place — there’s a horse-riding area, a basketball court and a bunch of olive trees that produce anywhere from 30-60 GALLONS of olive oil every year!!

There’s also a swimming pool, a skeet-shooting range, a pond (that you can fish in) and two creeks to canoe in.

That house is absolutely unbelievable. If I had the money, I’d be on the phone right now inquiring. Of course, it’s in California, which is an obvious negative.

Other than that, the house sounds awesome. It’s got a bunch of fun amenities. I’m not sure how the house only has three bedrooms.

That’s a bold architecture idea, but here we are. Might be a shade difficult to sell a house for the price of a gigantic yacht when it only has three bedrooms.

However, it sounds like the wine cellar alone might be worth the purchase. Of course, I don’t drink wine, but I do drink beer.

If it can hold 3,500 bottles of wine, I’d imagine there’s plenty of room for lots of cold beer.

Now, I just want to be clear here. I don’t have the nearly $30 million necessary to get this estate, but I’d highly-consider it if I did.

Unfortunately, I’m not sure a ton of people are also going to rush out to buy a house with only three bedrooms costing $28.9 million.

Either way, it’s a baller estate beyond any shadow of a doubt.

