Joe Montana Is Selling His California Estate For $28.9 Million

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana is selling his 500 acre palace in California for the affordable price of $28.9 million.

TMZ reported the following details on the gigantic estate on Monday:

The main house is a 9,700-square-foot mansion that features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and an insane wine cellar that can hold 3,500 bottles of booze.

Outside the main place — there’s a horse-riding area, a basketball court and a bunch of olive trees that produce anywhere from 30-60 GALLONS of olive oil every year!!

There’s also a swimming pool, a skeet-shooting range, a pond (that you can fish in) and two creeks to canoe in.

You can see pictures of the legendary quarterback’s house here. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

That house is absolutely unbelievable. If I had the money, I’d be on the phone right now inquiring. Of course, it’s in California, which is an obvious negative.

Other than that, the house sounds awesome. It’s got a bunch of fun amenities. I’m not sure how the house only has three bedrooms.

That’s a bold architecture idea, but here we are. Might be a shade difficult to sell a house for the price of a gigantic yacht when it only has three bedrooms.

However, it sounds like the wine cellar alone might be worth the purchase. Of course, I don’t drink wine, but I do drink beer.

If it can hold 3,500 bottles of wine, I’d imagine there’s plenty of room for lots of cold beer.

Now, I just want to be clear here. I don’t have the nearly $30 million necessary to get this estate, but I’d highly-consider it if I did.

Unfortunately, I’m not sure a ton of people are also going to rush out to buy a house with only three bedrooms costing $28.9 million.

Either way, it’s a baller estate beyond any shadow of a doubt.