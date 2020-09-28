Trump Formally Announces Plan To Distribute 150 Million Rapid Coronavirus Tests Across The Country

President Donald Trump formally announced plans Monday to ship 150 million rapid-result coronavirus tests to all 50 states and certain at-risk populations across the country.

Trump, speaking to reporters in the White House Rose Garden, stated that the “support” his “administration is providing will allow every state on a very regular basis to test every teacher who needs it.”

Trump and coronavirus task force testing czar Brett Giroir explained the exact breakdown of the 150 million tests. The government will begin shipping 100 million tests Monday to each state and territory, with the total number of tests sent to each state based solely off population. Additionally, 18 million tests will be sent to nursing homes, 15 million to assisted living facilities, 10 million to home health and hospice agencies and 1 million to the nation’s historically black colleges and universities and tribal nation colleges. (RELATED: Trump Administration Sending Abbott Lab’s Rapid Coronavirus Tests To Every HBCU In The Country)

The Trump administration had previously sent some of the allotted 150 million rapid tests, produced by and contracted from Abbott Labs, to regions impacted by wildfires and hurricanes this summer.

“In a short period of time, my administration has built the most advanced testing system in the world,” Trump continued. “There has never been anything like this. When the pandemic struck there were zero tests for the China virus, but marshalled all of America’s resources to have achieve these unparalleled capabilities. We slashed red tape and approved emergency use authorizations for 243 types of tests.” (RELATED: Dr. Scott Atlas Explains What The Media Doesn’t Get About Coronavirus | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 24)

